Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $12.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $40.46.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

