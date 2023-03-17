Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $323,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

