Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 223 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

