Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 680,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $314.08 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $328.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

