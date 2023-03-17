Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after buying an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,596,000 after buying an additional 512,496 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,954,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,784,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:COF opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

