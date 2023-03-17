Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $40.48 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

