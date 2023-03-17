Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 102.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 44.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.
eBay Stock Up 1.6 %
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eBay Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.
About eBay
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
