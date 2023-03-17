Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,084 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.51. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

