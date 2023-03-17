Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

