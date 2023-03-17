Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

