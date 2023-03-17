Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

