Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.