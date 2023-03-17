Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1,097.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,983 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 568,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 358,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 394.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 296,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

