Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 5,445.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 10.7 %

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

