Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,856 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 1.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.68 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

