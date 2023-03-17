Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after buying an additional 1,517,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after acquiring an additional 807,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

