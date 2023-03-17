Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 364.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $123.28.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

