Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 65.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $17.96 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $34.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.