Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.