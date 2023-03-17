Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 405,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,652,000 after acquiring an additional 399,609 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:CP opened at $79.66 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

