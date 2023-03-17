Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMQQ opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

