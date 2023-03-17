Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 579 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 356.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

