Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 617 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

KWEB stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

