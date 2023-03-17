Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAI opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

