Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 954 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Trading Up 1.9 %

CTLT opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

