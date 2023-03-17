Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $369,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 38,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 130.12%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading

