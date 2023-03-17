Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.1 %

EW opened at $81.91 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

