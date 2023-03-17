Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,134,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 10.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $58.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.