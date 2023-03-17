Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.87. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

