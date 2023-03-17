Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.