ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,090 shares of company stock worth $1,380,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

