First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Reduced by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.93 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

