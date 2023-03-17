FourThought Financial LLC Buys 735 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

