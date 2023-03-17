FourThought Financial LLC Buys 912 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after buying an additional 1,539,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 168.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 75.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,021 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 309.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

