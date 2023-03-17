FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ecolab by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.