FourThought Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

