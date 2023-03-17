FourThought Financial LLC Has $256,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 355,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 152,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 145,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $120.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.56.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $515,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

