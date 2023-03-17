FourThought Financial LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

LIN stock opened at $338.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.82 and a 200-day moving average of $315.00. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

