FourThought Financial LLC Has $312,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

