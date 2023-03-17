FourThought Financial LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.45.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average is $141.41.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

