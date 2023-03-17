FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $203.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.67. The company has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

