FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

