FourThought Financial LLC Sells 483 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 494,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $275.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.83. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

