FourThought Financial LLC Sells 732 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after acquiring an additional 92,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

