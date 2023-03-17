Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.94 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

