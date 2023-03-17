FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

