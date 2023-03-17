GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GTLB. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.
GitLab Stock Performance
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GitLab by 724.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 71.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
