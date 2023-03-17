GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GTLB. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GitLab by 724.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 71.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.