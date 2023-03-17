Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.16. Grifols shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 710,781 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Further Reading
