Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $7.72

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.16. Grifols shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 710,781 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Grifols by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

