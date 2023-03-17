Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

