Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,687,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,788 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,552,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

